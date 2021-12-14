Beachfront car guards newest arm of the law

Certified recruits to wear yellow vests with colour-coded trim reflecting the section where they are stationed

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



Security along the Nelson Mandela Bay beachfront is getting a much-needed boost as car guards, with formalised training, will be taking up their posts in the weeks to come.



The initiative, which has been on the cards for some time, came to fruition on Monday when roleplayers from the Summerstrand Neighbourhood Watch, SA Police Service (SAPS), metro police and ward councillor’s office came together to launch the first group of certified car guards...