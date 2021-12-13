Wife accuses Nelson Mandela Bay official of domestic violence

Interim protection order issued after woman claims she was assaulted, threatened with death

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Jumping on his estranged wife’s bed while tossing her clothes around, shoving her to the ground and threatening to kill her — these are some of the allegations that landed a high-ranking Nelson Mandela Bay official in the city’s domestic violence court.



With an interim protection order issued against him, the man’s lawyers approached a judge late on Friday afternoon in a bid to gag the media from reporting on his alleged violent actions...