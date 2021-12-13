WATCH | ‘Schooled’ — Dr Angelique Coetzee tells UK to ‘trust’ SA doctors over Omicron

She was adamant the new strain was “much milder” than previous Covid-19 variants.

She acknowledged the number of patients being hospitalised with complications related to Covid-19 is increasing, but claimed most recovered within five days.

“There’s no reason why you can’t trust us when we say to you it’s mild disease,” said Coetzee.

“ There’s been no need to hospitalise many of the mild cases. Most patients recover within about five days whether they are a child or older citizens, vaccinated or not vaccinated. This is a real life example.”

Social media users reacted to the interview, with some claiming Coetzee had “schooled” host Tom Swarbrick