WATCH LIVE | Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse names mayoral committee

Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse is on Monday naming the city’s mayoral committee.

Councillors from opposition parties recently raised concern during the second council meeting about Phalatse’s silence on the new mayoral committee, a move they said was unprecedented.

Phalatse quickly shut them down, saying her election as mayor was equally unprecedented, as would be the process to elect her team.

She admitted to being in conversation with several parties in a bid to form a formal majority coalition government to run the city.

TimesLIVE