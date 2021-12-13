News

WATCH LIVE | Acting president David Mabuza leads vaccination drive in Cape Town

By TimesLIVE - 13 December 2021

Acting president David Mabuza is on Monday leading a vaccination drive in Cape Town. 

Mabuza was installed as acting president after President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19.

He will be joined by health minister Joe Phaahla and sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation
Nelson Mandela Bay singing teen Likwithemba Booi a sensation online

Most Read