WATCH | Conservation guru Mark Marshall gets a bite he won’t forget

Bay environmental consultant says the pain was excruciating

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Rock monitor lizards are venomous — something Nelson Mandela Bay environmental consultant Mark Marshall had to learn the hard way after being bitten by one on Friday.



Marshall said he experienced the worst pain of his life when the rock monitor clung onto his finger and released venom...