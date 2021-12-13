News

WATCH | Conservation guru Mark Marshall gets a bite he won’t forget

Bay environmental consultant says the pain was excruciating

Naziziphiwo Buso
Garden Route reporter
13 December 2021

Rock monitor lizards are venomous — something Nelson Mandela Bay environmental consultant Mark Marshall had to learn the hard way after being bitten by one on Friday. 

Marshall said he experienced the worst pain of his life when the rock monitor clung onto his finger and released venom...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation
Nelson Mandela Bay singing teen Likwithemba Booi a sensation online

Most Read