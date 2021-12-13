WATCH | Conservation guru Mark Marshall gets a bite he won’t forget
Bay environmental consultant says the pain was excruciating
Rock monitor lizards are venomous — something Nelson Mandela Bay environmental consultant Mark Marshall had to learn the hard way after being bitten by one on Friday.
Marshall said he experienced the worst pain of his life when the rock monitor clung onto his finger and released venom...
