Thunderstorm warnings for Eastern Cape

The SA Weather Service has issued a warning as severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the province on Monday afternoon.

The weather agency said it expected heavy downpours, small hail, damaging winds and excessive lightning during the course of the afternoon and throughout the night.

“A deep surface trough is setting over the interior of the country, with an upper air trough over the western interior and very high instabilities that may lead to severe thunderstorm development in the Eastern Cape,” it said in a statement.

The weather service warned of damage to infrastructure, settlements and livestock, disruptions of municipal services and falling trees with flying debris from the winds.

Low-lying areas can expect flood affecting traffic in other places.

Some establishments have already announced that they will be closing their doors for business in anticipation of the heavy downpours.

Wacky Water Park in Jeffreys Bay announced on Facebook that it would close on Monday for the safety of its guests and staff.

The storms are expected between midday and midnight.

