News

Spooky bus tour becomes ghost of the past

Final chance to enjoy some of Gqeberha’s eeriest spots

Premium
Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
13 December 2021

The famous nationwide Mystery Ghost Bus Tours of SA will become a skeleton of the past after its final run at the weekend.

..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Rachel Kolisi shares her heart for the Kolisi Foundation
Nelson Mandela Bay singing teen Likwithemba Booi a sensation online

Most Read