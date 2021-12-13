'Selling like hot cakes': Zuma's book a hit at car boot sale, says foundation

Twenty minutes is all it took for fans of former president Jacob Zuma to buy all the available copies of his book Jacob Zuma Speaks at a “car boot sale”.

That's according to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi, who told TimesLIVE that from 2pm on Sunday he and Zuma's daughter, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla, met buyers of the books at the Sandton McDonald's after an announcement on Manyi's Twitter page on Saturday.

The autobiography launch was the first of many, according to Zuma-Sambudla.