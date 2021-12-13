Roadworks to look out for during the festive season

Planning to travel over the holidays? Look out for:

In Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and the North West stop/go traffic can be expected on the R37 near Lydenburg (Mashishing) and on the R33 outside Vaal Water.

“No routine road maintenance is expected during this time. Should an emergency arise, such as potholes, urgent arrangements will be made to attend to it,” Sanral operations and maintenance manager for the four provinces Madoda Mthembu said.

Day-to-day maintenance will continue on the N4, including grass cutting and painting of road markings. Road markings will be done on the Mozambique side between Tchumene and Xai Xai interchanges and on the SA side between Kaalrug and Komatipoort, said Mona.

“ Maintenance on the N2 between Grahamstown (Makhanda) and the Fish River in the Eastern Cape will continue, with speed restrictions in place. Work involves patching and is expected to continue throughout the holiday period.