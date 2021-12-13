Protests against Shell continue in Nelson Mandela Bay
Handfuls of people gathered at Shell service stations in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend to protest against the company’s offshore seismic surveys on the Wild Coast...
Handfuls of people gathered at Shell service stations in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend to protest against the company’s offshore seismic surveys on the Wild Coast...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.