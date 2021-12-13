Nieu-Bethesda art auction to raise funds for animals

An art auction to raise funds for animal care and sterilisations in the quaint Eastern Cape village of Nieu-Bethesda gets under way this week.

Nestled below the magnificent Compassberg about 50km from Graaff-Reinet, Nieu-Bethesda has no veterinarian, and relies on Camdeboo Sterilisation Initiative (CSI) volunteers to help with sterilisation, fieldwork training and veterinary care programmes.

The village may be small, but boasts an artist community with huge heart.

To help raise funds for animal sterilisation, artists from the village and further afield have donated artworks for auction.

Art From The Heart, an art exhibition and auction in aid of Camdeboo Sterilisation Initiative (CSI) special projects, will take place at the Sports Club in Nieu-Bethesda from Thursday until December 19.

All proceeds will go towards the animal care project.

“These donations from the artists highlight the deep love they have for the animals in Nieu-Bethesda.

“We cannot thank them enough,” one of the organisers, Victoria Nance, said.

There are more than 30 artists represented and more than 60 artworks featured in the exhibition.

Nieu-Bethesda artists featured include Martin Haines, Charmaine Haines, Barbara Hudson, Joanne Reen, Cathy Milner, Frans Boekkooi, Gregg Price, Aubrie Jesersky, Dirkje Darling and Daleen Kruger.

Selected artworks will also go on auction on Instagram.

Bidding will open on Instagram on Monday and close on Thursday at 5pm.

If you are in Nieu-Bethesda, you can join the live auction on Thursday from 6pm.

If you cannot be there in person, you can continue bidding telephonically until 9.30pm.

Organisers ask that numbers be messaged to them to make arrangements to continue bidding.

Credit card facilities will be available at the event.

And if you are planning a trip to Nieu-Bethesda during the festive season, please bring a bag of dog food with you for drop-off at Dustcovers Bookshop or at Karoo Angels.

For further information, contact Nance on 082-517-0045 or victorianance@hotmail.com

