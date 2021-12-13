Municipality’s inability to make payments on time highlighted

Rectifying the late or nonpayment of service providers to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has been made a priority, with an email address set up to deal with the complaints.

This was announced by newly elected mayoral committee member for budget and treasury Tukela Zumani on Monday.

Zumani said he was concerned about the municipality’s inability to make payments on time, or at all.

He said the consequences for late payments were far-reaching and, if allowed to continue, could undermine confidence in the metro and lead to large corporations being forced to lay off workers, while small businesses’ ability to create new jobs would be severely hampered.

“In the brief time that I have been in the office, I have received an avalanche of telephone calls from business owners, large and small, expressing their frustration with this situation.

“According to my understanding, those who have direct access to me represent a minuscule portion of the problem,” Zumani said.

He said mayoral committee member for roads and transport Bongani Mani had informed him that, while visiting some of the municipality’s depositories, he discovered the city was running low on basic tools and materials needed to repair potholes and provide other essential services.

He said this was a direct result of suppliers not being paid.

“This phenomenon, in my opinion, is not unique to Mani’s department, and this, to me, demonstrates how profound the effects of the matter are on basic service delivery.

“If it is true that municipal spending should be used to advance local economic development, then the current situation is a clear indictment of those of us tasked with advancing the city’s development agenda,” Zumani said.

As one of the measures to meet suppliers and service providers halfway, the office of the MMC has temporarily set up an email address for those affected to contact him directly.

Zumani said he would personally follow up with transgressing departments regarding invoices that were late or unpaid, and would inform suppliers of the reason for the delay and the date to expect payment.

“I am confident this will bolster the municipality’s ongoing efforts to improve in this area,” he said.

Complaints can be directed to: latepayment@mandelametro.gov.za.

