Miss SA Lalela Mswane finishes runner-up at Miss Universe

Miss SA Lalela Mswane has finished second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant, held in Israel on Monday.

The star made the top five, along with Miss India Harnaaz Sandhu, Miss Paraguay Nadia Ferreira, Miss Colombia Valeria Ayos and Miss Philippines Beatrice Luigi Gomez.

Sandhu walked away with the crown for India, with Ferreira and Mswane as runners-up,

In her final statement before the winner was announced, Mswane urged young women to “choose courage over comfort at every opportunity they get”.

“I would like young women to know that since the beginning of time they have had everything within them to achieve anything they wanted, it is the world that convinced that we do not”

24-year-old Mswane shone brightly at several points in the pageant, including at the separate national costume competition on Friday where she wore a white outfit symbolising “a Dove of Peace”.