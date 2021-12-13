Four suspects arrested for killing four rhinos on private game reserve
Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of four rhinos, including one pregnant female, at the Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve outside Cape Town.
Searl Derman, owner of Inverdoorn Private Game Reserve, said the 24-hour anti-poaching unit had raised the alarm after they found the horrific scene of four shot rhino while on regular patrols on Wednesday night.
A fifth rhino, though still alive, was badly injured. She had been shot in the face.
“Large-calibre rifle rounds from silenced weapons were allegedly identified on the scene, and patrols were intensified to protect all against the heavily armed perpetrators,” said Derman.
Police spokesperson Sgt Wesley Twigg confirmed to the reserve that the four arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Ceres magistrate’s court once charged.
“We are hoping there is enough evidence and that the court does not release them or grant them bail. Everyone continues to work day and night to solidify their case and bring all the perpetrators to justice,” said Derman.
The surviving female rhino has been darted and, according to senior vet Louis Greeff, “she is strong”.
They will assess the injuries and decide on the best way forward.
TimesLIVE
