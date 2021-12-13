Farmers losing battle against locust swarms
Farms in large swathes of Karoo at risk as hoppers prepare to take flight
Karoo farmers could be celebrating Christmas under a cloud of brown locusts, as pest-control teams believe they are fighting a losing battle and expect swarms of “walkers” to soon take flight.
In fact, in the Somerset East region, locust-control teams have already reported a mixture of hopping and flying locusts, estimating that about 30% of the swarms they encounter have already reached maturity...
