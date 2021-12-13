Farmers losing battle against locust swarms

Farms in large swathes of Karoo at risk as hoppers prepare to take flight

Riaan Marais

News reporter



Karoo farmers could be celebrating Christmas under a cloud of brown locusts, as pest-control teams believe they are fighting a losing battle and expect swarms of “walkers” to soon take flight.



In fact, in the Somerset East region, locust-control teams have already reported a mixture of hopping and flying locusts, estimating that about 30% of the swarms they encounter have already reached maturity...