‘DD Mabuza, your time has come’ — SA weighs in on Ramaphosa getting Covid-19

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
13 December 2021
President Cyril Ramaphosa is isolating after catching Covid-19.
Image: Cyril Ramaphosa via Twitter

South Africans have flooded social media with reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa testing positive for Covid-19.

The presidency announced on Sunday Ramaphosa had contracted the virus and is isolating in Cape Town.

Deputy president David Mabuza would be taking over “all responsibilities” for the next week.

“The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing,” said minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele said the president is “in good spirits” and is being monitored by the SA Military Health Service.

He confirmed Ramaphosa had tested negative for the virus throughout his recent west African tour and upon his return to the country last Wednesday.

President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation. People who have had contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested.”

Many were shocked at the news, and took to the TL to share their thoughts.

While many wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery, others questioned why the presidency revealed the diagnosis and why he had been photographed without a mask at an event during his tour.

Some jokingly urged him to “stay away from family meetings” so they could “enjoy Dezemba” free of stricter lockdown restrictions.

Here are some of the reactions:

