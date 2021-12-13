‘DD Mabuza, your time has come’ — SA weighs in on Ramaphosa getting Covid-19
South Africans have flooded social media with reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa testing positive for Covid-19.
The presidency announced on Sunday Ramaphosa had contracted the virus and is isolating in Cape Town.
Deputy president David Mabuza would be taking over “all responsibilities” for the next week.
“The president started feeling unwell after leaving the state memorial service in honour of former president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier today [Sunday]. Today’s proceedings in Cape Town were undertaken in compliance with health regulations pertaining to hand hygiene, the wearing of face masks and social distancing,” said minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele.
Gungubele said the president is “in good spirits” and is being monitored by the SA Military Health Service.
He confirmed Ramaphosa had tested negative for the virus throughout his recent west African tour and upon his return to the country last Wednesday.
“President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation. People who have had contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested.”
Many were shocked at the news, and took to the TL to share their thoughts.
While many wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery, others questioned why the presidency revealed the diagnosis and why he had been photographed without a mask at an event during his tour.
Some jokingly urged him to “stay away from family meetings” so they could “enjoy Dezemba” free of stricter lockdown restrictions.
Here are some of the reactions:
He must quarantine for 15 days ,so that we can enjoy our festive peaceful...— Andrial (@IbanathiM) December 12, 2021
speedy recovery,he is a human being just like us,Get Well soon Matamela.💛— Real Evidence (@RealEvidence3) December 12, 2021
Im going to quarantine, I'll be back Fellow South Africans pic.twitter.com/aFmZb11GAY— LMK 🇿🇦 (@TS_Mbongwa) December 12, 2021
Aii aii he must test on national TV we don't believe you. pic.twitter.com/wCQ3GfMvqW— Rumani® (@RealMrumaDrive) December 12, 2021
Get better Mr President. When you come back please educate the nation that vaccination does not mean that a person is immune from COVID. The nation is very confuse.— Bhekie Mpila (@Bhekiempila) December 12, 2021
Pls self quarantine him for 30 days, we wanna enjoy our end of year holidays peaceful.— MENZI SirkaAmahle Ncube Malaba (@sirkaAmahle_) December 12, 2021
Phakama DD Mabuza!!! Lifikile ixesha lakho!!!🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/npeAMVyP9W— Siyabonga Mzenda (@SyaMzenda) December 12, 2021
Wishing President @CyrilRamaphosa a quick recovery 🙏— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) December 12, 2021
Dear God, please hear my prayer and keep the President far from the "family meeting" ....He must take medical leave, abuye mid January 2022....Amen! pic.twitter.com/0JrLEl99Sp— Khanyo Umisa (@luciano8302) December 12, 2021
Let him quarantine for 60 days without giving any speech, not talking to anyone at all pic.twitter.com/Le3SN3rf62— Pfarelo (@PfareloGavhi) December 12, 2021
