‘DD Mabuza, your time has come’ — SA weighs in on Ramaphosa getting Covid-19

Gungubele said the president is “in good spirits” and is being monitored by the SA Military Health Service.

He confirmed Ramaphosa had tested negative for the virus throughout his recent west African tour and upon his return to the country last Wednesday.

“President Ramaphosa says his own infection serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure. Vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and hospitalisation. People who have had contact with the president today are advised to watch for symptoms or to have themselves tested.”

Many were shocked at the news, and took to the TL to share their thoughts.

While many wished Ramaphosa a speedy recovery, others questioned why the presidency revealed the diagnosis and why he had been photographed without a mask at an event during his tour.

Some jokingly urged him to “stay away from family meetings” so they could “enjoy Dezemba” free of stricter lockdown restrictions.

Here are some of the reactions: