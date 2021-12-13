Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19 and is isolating in Cape Town

"The president is in good spirits but is being monitored by the South African Military Health Service of the South African National Defence Force. The President, who is fully vaccinated, is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president David Mabuza for the next week."

According to the statement, Ramaphosa was tested for Covid-19 in all of the four countries he visited on his recent tour to West Africa.

"The president and the delegation returned to SA from the Republic of Senegal on Wednesday, December 8, after obtaining negative test results. The president also tested negative on his return to Johannesburg on December 8," the statement said.

It added that Ramaphosa believes his infection "serves as a caution to all people in the country to be vaccinated and remain vigilant against exposure".

TimesLIVE