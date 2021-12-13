Court nightmare for domestic violence victims in Gqeberha
Outcry over ‘pathetic and tragic’ situation where applicants wait for hours to get protection orders, only to be turned away
Being turned away after waiting for hours — if not days — to get the help they desperately need has seen a number of Gqeberha domestic violence victims, mainly women, being open to further potential abuse.
Some women claim they are turned away because the domestic violence court at the magistrate's court in Gqeberha building in North End assists only 10 people a day, and legal practitioners say there is little hope for victims...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.