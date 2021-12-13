Court nightmare for domestic violence victims in Gqeberha

Outcry over ‘pathetic and tragic’ situation where applicants wait for hours to get protection orders, only to be turned away

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Being turned away after waiting for hours — if not days — to get the help they desperately need has seen a number of Gqeberha domestic violence victims, mainly women, being open to further potential abuse.



Some women claim they are turned away because the domestic violence court at the magistrate's court in Gqeberha building in North End assists only 10 people a day, and legal practitioners say there is little hope for victims...