WATCH | State memorial for former president FW de Klerk off to a shaky start as protesters removed

Speaking to SABC, minister in the presidency Mondli Gugunbele said the protesters were entitled to express their views.

“We may have many views with regards to what De Klerk stood for. I am a black person who was affected by that. I worked in the mining industry. That is a debate we are going to have for many years.

“But logic, history and truth will not forgive us for denying the fact that he made an announcement that led to the turn of events in the country which led to the outcome of the constitution. On the basis of this, we are all living together as a single family in this country.

“To those who are marching, who are reminded of a pain, it is correct not to forget the pain, but it also correct to acknowledge the fact that the constitution he participated in its production constitutes a course of healing ...”

