Sorry, your December MSC cruise has been cancelled

MD of MSC Cruises SA Ross Volk said the cancellation was in line with their safety protocols.

“We made this voluntary decision in an abundance of caution towards our guests, our crew and the communities that MSC Orchestra was scheduled to visit in the coming weeks.

“This is what our health and safety protocol is designed to do, in accordance with the evolution of the pandemic ashore and to ensure the utmost protection to our guests and crew.

“In light of the most recent evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic across SA, we have been in consultation with the government’s department of health which is working hard to understand the most up-to-date data of the virus and as health and safety is our number one priority, our protocol clearly called for a temporary suspension of our forthcoming sailings with immediate effect.

“We now also await eagerly for any additional guidance from the SA government for its citizens so that we can also reflect any new measures into our own health and safety protocol.

“We understand that our decision will be very disappointing to those guests that will have their voyages cancelled but I hope that they will understand that it was made with their wellbeing in mind, as the health and safety of our guests, crew and communities we visit is our number one priority.”

The cruise line resumed its sailing operation in SA on December 6 after a 20-month hiatus when MSC Orchestra departed from Durban for a 4-night cruise.

According to the statement on Sunday, the approval to sail was granted by the departments of health and transport and SA Maritime Safety Authority.

MSC Cruises has 12 ships at sea operating regular cruises in Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East.

TimesLIVE