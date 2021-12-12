Gqeberha man murdered for a beer

An Algoa Park man was arrested at the weekend after he allegedly stabbed his neighbour for refusing to give him a beer.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said at about midnight on Saturday, Roland Phyllis, 40, was at his Whyteleaf Drive home with his girlfriend when he became embroiled in an argument with a man at his house.

According to Janse van Rensburg, Phyllis had stepped outside and was drinking a beer when his neighbour approached him and asked for a beer.

It is alleged when he refused, the neighbour stabbed him in the chest. He died at the scene.

The neighbour was arrested and charged with murder.

He was expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court in the week, Janse Van Rensburg said.

HeraldLIVE