Fugitive Portuguese banker hiding out in SA arrested in Durban

Naidoo said the arrest was preceded by a meeting between SAPS commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole and Judicial Police head Luis Neves at the Interpol general assembly in Istanbul, Turkey.

"Gen Sitole committed to tracking and tracing the fugitive after it emerged that he may be hiding in South Africa," said Naidoo.

"Members from the Interpol national crime bureau in Pretoria, acting on an Interpol red notice, traced the fugitive to a location in Umhlanga Rocks where he was arrested at 7am this morning.

"The fugitive will appear for the first time in the Durban magistrate's court on Monday as part of his extradition process."

Neves said he used the meeting in Istanbul to outline “the gravity of (Rendeiro’s) crimes”, with the result that the SAPS “said they would help us detain him, which happened today”.

Rendeiro — founder and former president of Banco Privado Português (BPP), which collapsed in 2010 — was the subject of two international arrest warrants.

The former banker announced in a blog post on September 28 that he had left Portugal and that he did not intend to return to face trial. He had already been given a five-year prison term after an earlier conviction.

He said he felt wronged and claimed he had become a “scapegoat of a desire to punish those who, after all, were not punished”.

Rendeiro said he would return to Portugal only if he received a presidential pardon, but at a news conference in Lisbon on Saturday Neves said the Judicial Police had been tracking him since he left the UK on September 14 and arrived in SA on September 18.

“We detected several trips to neighbouring countries,” said Neves, adding that Rendeiro had been using expensive equipment to encrypt communications.