Body found with gunshot wound to head in Newton Park

Police in Gqeberha have asked for the public’s assistance in tracing the next of kin of a man found murdered in Newton Park at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the body of the man, aged between 20 and 30, was found in Worraker Street at about 10.30pm on Friday.

Police were called to the scene after a resident noticed the body lying in the street between Second and Third Avenue.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the head.

It was alleged that a white vehicle, possibly a Hyundai i10 or a Ford Figo, with tinted windows had stopped for a short period next to where the body was found before driving off, Janse van Rensburg said.

The resident then went to investigate and discovered the body.

The deceased, wearing a black Adidas short-sleeved T-shirt, black shorts and sandals, was declared dead at the scene.

A case of murder is under investigation.

Anyone who can assist in tracing the family of the deceased or in identifying him is asked to contact Detective Lieutenant-Colonel Cokisile Mfumba on 082-442-1305 or the Mount Road crime office on 041-394-6243 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

