19,018 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths across SA in 24 hours: NICD
SA recorded 19,018 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on Friday night.
This means that there have been 3,112,463 confirmed cases and 90,080 deaths across SA since the outbreak of the coronavirus in SA in March last year.
Of the new cases, the highest number were in Gauteng (9,250), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (2,506) and the Western Cape (2,067).
There were also 507 new hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people currently admitted for Covid-19 complications to 5,344.
TimesLIVE
