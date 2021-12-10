Widow sentenced for trying to defraud RAF of R700,000

A Gqeberha widow who tried to defraud the Road Accident Fund (RAF) out of R700,000 has been sentenced in the regional court.

Marlene Pietersen submitted a false claim to the RAF saying her late husband, who died after falling from a bridge, had been killed in a car accident.

On Thursday, the 42-year-old widow received 384 hours of community service and a five-year suspended sentence.

Pietersen was arrested in October after the RAF lodged a complaint with the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team in Qgeberha.

She pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and was convicted by magistrate Hannes Claassen on October 27.

Niklaass Gallant Pietersen died after falling from a bridge in Joubertina on July 7 2014 while walking along the bridge drunk with his friends.

During her plea, the mother-of-two told the court that an unnamed family friend had advised her to submit the false RAF claim.

She said the man told her he had been informed that her husband had been walking with friends over the bridge when a truck drove past them.

Pietersen said the man then told her to state that the backdraught of the truck had pushed her husband over the bridge.

Before the sentencing, Pietersen was out on bail. She has to perform her community service hours at the SAPS in Joubertina within 24 months.

The court also declared her unfit to possess a firearm.

HeraldLIVE