Swanepoel jailed after ‘disregarding mercy’ to commit crimes again

Premium Lynn Spence

Senior Reporter



A grieving woman who sought justice for her dead baby, a desperate mother who turned to a loan shark to afford an attorney for her son, and a retiree who used every cent of her life savings to buy a house she never received.



These are the sorrowful stories of just some of the people who fell victim to disgraced Nelson Mandela Bay attorney Anne Swanepoel...