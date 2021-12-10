Safety and security plans in place ahead of state memorial service for FW de Klerk

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) is satisfied with preparations for the state memorial service of former president FW de Klerk and has warned against any disruptions.

De Klerk, who died on November 11, will be remembered on Sunday at the Groote Kerk in Cape Town, in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

NatJOINTS, which includes law enforcement agencies at national and provincial level and other government departments, was part of the planning team to ensure the smooth running of the service, national police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said on Friday.

Preparations for the event include security plans, route security and access control.

“Invited guests attending the service are urged to conduct themselves in an orderly and responsible manner. Attendees are also encouraged to co-operate with law enforcement officers and exercise patience to ensure all participants are able mourn in a safe and secure environment.