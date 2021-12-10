Regional exporters awards mark ‘resilience and triumph of human spirit’

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

The red carpet was rolled out when the winners were announced at the first-ever Southern Africa Regional Exporters Awards but the big prize was the regional integration and growth in exports from the SA Development Community to the US.



The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC), in collaboration with USAID,, hosted the first-ever Southern Africa Regional Exporters Awards on Wednesday. ..