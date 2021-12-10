Officials collaborate to put residents’ safety first

Despite the alarming crime stats released by provincial police this week, private security companies and the SAPS have joined forces in the hopes of bringing citizens safely into the new year.

This will again be done through Business Against Crime SA’s Eyes and Ears (E2) initiative.

The partnership between the SAPS and private security companies seeks to combat crime across the province and SA by using the large geographical footprint of private security companies through their number plate recognition systems, security officers, patrol and escort vehicles, tactical vehicles and air support that is in constant contact with its control centres.

BACSA’s Eyes and Ears (E2) initiative was launched in the Eastern Cape in October 2020.

Already, it has reported 58,383 incidents in SA, varying from business and home burglaries to car theft and violent crimes.

In the Eastern Cape, BACSA national project manager Roelof Viljoen said the partnership had started off with between 70-100 incidents a month.

By November, reported incidents had skyrocketed to about 500 a month.

“Those incidents vary, but a lot of them come from CCTV cameras monitoring vehicles being sought by the police, but we also have a facility for if the vehicle is stolen or hijacked,” Viljoen said.

Companies participating in the project include Atlas Security, Bidvest and SQ Risk.

The rollout of the project in the Eastern Cape has not been without hurdles as the province is dominated by rural areas proving to be a challenge to reach, Viljoen said.

“We definitely need more smaller companies in rural areas to join the initiative so that we’re able to get the information we need for the SAPS to be updated about incidents in these areas.

“What he have noticed in the Eastern Cape is that cash-in-transit and truck hijackings happen quite often in areas that are sometimes difficult to reach.

“The more eyes and ears we have, the better,” he said.

According to the provincial crime stats for the second quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year, cash-in-transit heists increased by 116% from 2020, while 24 truck hijackings were reported in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Through the E2 initiative, private companies relay critical crime-fighting information to the SAPS Provincial Operational Command Centres where E2 personnel are stationed.

The initiative also relies on other sources of information including automatic number plate recognition, cameras, CCTV networks, WhatsApp and other viable social media platforms.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the partnership had proved successful in the province and helpful during the festive season when there is commonly a spike in crime.

“During this time of the year, business and house robberies, housebreakings, vehicle hijackings and liquor-related crimes such as murder, assault, gender-based violence and theft out of motor vehicles are among the common crimes taking place.

“Private security companies vastly assist the SAPS in tracing and tracking suspicious vehicles through their advanced camera system.

“The monitoring of private security footage enhances the operational response to crime hotspot areas,” Naidu said.

