Nelson Mandela Bay systems administrator arrested on crimen injuria charge
A Gqeberha man who allegedly created fake social media accounts purporting to be those of his ex-wife to distribute lewd images and derogatory remarks has been arrested.
Bernard Chetty, 43, appeared in the city’s magistrate’s court on Friday, where the state indicated that it would oppose bail...
