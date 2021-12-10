Nelson Mandela Bay mom guilty of sex acts against own children awaits fate

State argues 37-year-old woman never expressed remorse in any reports by social workers or psychologists

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Someone who always played the victim, gave different versions of events and refused to take responsibility for her actions — that is how a Nelson Mandela Bay mother who tried to induce her 13-year-old son to have sex with her was described in court on Thursday.



And if her vile actions towards her son were not bad enough, she even forced her 10-year-old daughter to watch as she performed sexual acts on her own partner...