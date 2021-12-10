Mother who attempted to rape son jailed for 12 years
A 38-year-old Gqeberha woman who attempted to rape her 13-year-old son has been sentenced to 12 years’ imprisonment.
The woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her children, was convicted in July for a range of sex offences related to two of her young children...
