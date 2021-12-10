‘I want to live life to fullest’
Despite cancer diagnosis, ex-professional footballer opts not to have treatment
Former professional soccer player Philip Pnematicatos, given just six months to live when he was diagnosed with cancer in October, has opted to forgo treatment and spend his final days catching up with old friends.
The 68-year-old businessman was in the Bay on Wednesday night to say goodbye to his former teammates, and shot the breeze with his old buddies...
