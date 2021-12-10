George family grieve for little girl hit by bakkie

Premium Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Concerned residents of Thembalethu in George visited the grieving family of a three-year-old child on Thursday, allegedly mowed down by a teenage driver.



The little girl’s distraught mother has since told how she had returned home from her older child’s preschool graduation to find Othalive Dlikilili’s tiny body lying on the pavement, just 10m from their home...