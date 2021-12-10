From Gqeberha to Germany with love

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



Two Gqeberha artists will spread their wings virtually beyond SA’s borders when they perform at the German annual Amandla Music for Tolerance Respect and Peace concert on Saturday.



Bay poet Lelethu PoeticSoul Mahambehlala and singer Nomabotwe Mtimkulu will share the stage with artists from Germany, Syria and Turkey in a bid to spread a message of love, peace and harmony to audiences across the globe...