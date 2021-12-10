70% admitted to hospital in fourth wave of Covid-19 are unvaccinated

Seven out of 10 people being admitted to hospital during the fourth wave of Covid-19 are unvaccinated, health minister Joe Phaahla said on Friday.

While scientific work is continuing to determine the efficacy of vaccines against the Omicron variant of the virus, the admissions data suggested they remained effective, Phaahla told a health department media briefing.

“As things stand the vaccines are showing to be very strong in protecting against severe disease,” he said.

Phaahla also revealed that the high proportion of young people admitted to hospitals early in the fourth wave had now reduced. While under-18s initially comprised 21% of admissions, they now account for only 5%.