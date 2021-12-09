Zondo report into state capture due in January, says Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the widely anticipated state capture report is scheduled to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa in January.

Addressing members of the media on the outcomes of a cabinet meeting, Gungubele said he was not aware when the report would be made public.

“It will be made public, I don’t know when but it will — we don’t have a choice,” he said.

On Wednesday, minister of justice and correctional services Ronald Lamola and the national director of public prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi, told parliament that preparations were under way for what would come out of the report.

“We have had an engagement with the NDPP to start and prepare for what will come out of the Zondo commission report,” said Lamola at the portfolio committee on justice.