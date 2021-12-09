Oudtshoorn flood brings destruction — and drought relief

About 100 people were displaced and 81 houses damaged in weekend floods in Oudtshoorn, according to the municipality.

About 70mm of rain fell in just two hours, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Oudtshoorn municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mangqwengqwe said late on Tuesday that the municipality’s disaster management unit was assessing the damage caused by the floods.

“The municipality is not in a position to confirm the extent of financial loss due to the damages.

“[However] the floods and hailstorm caused devastation in various communities of Greater Oudtshoorn, severely damaging 81 houses and ripping down 24 trees,” Mangqwengqwe said.

“The municipality received 188 complaints about power outages at municipal and private properties, and 27 complaints relating to streets and stormwater.

“Roads in many parts of Greater Oudtshoorn have been severely damaged.”

Mangqwengqwe said people who were displaced after their houses were severely damaged were temporarily housed at a shelter at the De Jager sports ground.

About road closures, he said the Swartberg Pass was still closed.

“Meiringspoort, which was also closed, has been reopened and is being regulated on a stop-and-go basis.”

Mangqwengqwe said the town’s Raubenheimer Dam, which was down to 30% a few months ago, was now overflowing.

Oudtshoorn mayor Chad Louw said though the rain had brought some destruction, he was happy about the rainfall.

“This is the best news for Greater Oudtshoorn since a state of disaster for drought was recently declared in the town, when the dam level reached a low of 30%,” he said.