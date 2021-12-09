News

Only 6% of SA's intensive care beds occupied by Covid-19 patients — WHO official

By Ayenat Mersie - 09 December 2021
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

SA, where the Omicron variant is driving a fourth wave of Covid-19 infections, has seen a 255% increase in infections in the past seven days, but only 6% of intensive care beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, WHO Africa official Thierno Balde said on Thursday.

Balde's comments at a news conference follow early anecdotal accounts by SA doctors and researchers that Omicron is causing mainly mild disease.

Reuters

