Omicron torpedoes revival of SA's international tourist trade

Rushdi Harper's tour company in Cape Town was just starting to recover from a disastrous Covid-19 lockdown that had forced him to sell his house just to keep the business going.

Then the Omicron variant of the coronavirus struck.

Until then, Harper's Wow Travel & Tours, for which foreigners make up 80% of business, had been looking forward to a bumper Christmas season when travellers from a cold northern hemisphere — mostly Britain, the US and Germany — typically head south for the sun.

But Omicron's sudden emergence last month prompted the imposition of international travel curbs on Southern Africa, hotspot of Omicron, that have “given us quite a setback again,” Harper, the company's MD, told Reuters.

“Fifty percent of our bookings were cancelled for December alone,” he said, and 40% for January. “As a small business like ours, that's probably about a million rand ... lost in a very short space of time.”