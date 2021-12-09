Nelson Mandela Bay public servants honoured for going extra mile

Two of SA’s top public servants are from Nelson Mandela Bay.

The good news emerged from the Accountability SA/ Integrity Icon 2021 Awards in Johannesburg.

Mncedi Mtengwana, principal of Solomon Mahlangu Secondary School in KwaNobuhle, and social worker Vuyokazi Nkevu-Langbooi were among the top five finalists of the prestigious awards, which were staged on Friday.

All five finalists received the award and Mtengwana was named runner up in the people’s choice category behind the overall people’s choice winners, Dr Kavita Makan and Prof Ziyaad Dangor of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Johannesburg.

This is the second time in a row for Nelson Mandela Bay as Kariega social worker Unathi Filita won the Accountability SA/ Integrity Icon award and the people’s choice awards in 2020.

Mtengwana, who started his teaching career in 1995, has managed to improve Solomon Mahlangu’s pass rate from a low 70% to consistently achieving above 90% in the last three years.

Both he and Nkevu-Langbooi were nominated by the founder of nonprofit organisation TWIST, Ntombozuko Jafta.

Mtengwana and Nkevu-Langbooi, who arrived back in the Bay on Saturday, said they were not only happy for themselves, but for their entire communities, and the award would motivate them to do even more.

“The award is not for me, it is for all these people, the stakeholders and parents.

“I will show the award to the pupils in January to encourage them to work harder because success is for anyone who works hard.”

He encouraged teachers to never give up on their pupils.

Nkevu-Langbooi said she was emotional, excited and grateful that her efforts as a social worker were recognised.

“At the award ceremony I was nervous, I cried, I was happy, I felt lost, I did not know how to feel, I could feel my heart beating in my throat.

“I serve people with care and love because of my mother and grandmother, who are deceased.

“My grandmother taught us to love and care for people.”

She encouraged other social workers to not be depressed though their profession was sometimes not valued in the community.

She said they should continue being change agents for the people that they served.

Jafta said: “We never thought we would win again, but we did work hard to get public votes.

“Mtengwana deserves the award, especially with the work that he does with the children.”

Eastern Cape education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said he was pleased that Mtengwana had done so well.

“We hope other educators will learn from this,” Mtima said.

“Teaching is the mother of all professions.

“He has brought glory to the profession.”

Eastern Cape social development acting head of department, Mzimkhulu Machemba, congratulated Nkevu-Langbooi for receiving the award due to her dedication to honesty, integrity and going beyond the call of duty.

“Her winning of an award is indicative of the fact that all is not lost in the public service.

“There is trust communities should have, that our department will protect and care for the most vulnerable.

“Nkwevu-Langbooi has shown that — not so long ago she made headlines when she managed to reunite a 74-year-old man with his family, who had lost hope that he would ever be found alive.”

