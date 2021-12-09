Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Renaldo Gouws slammed for #MenAreTrash clapback

Nelson Mandela Bay DA councillor Renaldo Gouws has been slammed on social media for his views on gender-based violence (GBV).

Gouws this week took to social media platform TikTok, suggesting that in a country where GBV incidents are high, “99% of men” who have never committed GBV against women and children should be “praised” and “thanked”, instead of being blamed for doing nothing.

“This past weekend there was a trend aimed at SA men and that trend on social media was #MenAreTrash. You would think that when you’re fighting against GBV you wouldn’t generalise. One would think that you would want allies and supporters to come up and defend and stand up for your movement,” said Gouws.

“But when you stereotype, belittle and insult 99% of the population that has never touched a woman in that way, that has never been aggressive towards a woman or children, you would think that maybe praising them and thanking them for doing what they’re doing would be suitable. But nah, apparently blaming 99% of the men that do nothing and putting them in the same boat as the cowards that do those things is considered normal.”