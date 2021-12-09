Nelson Mandela Bay coalition parties unveil strategy document

Political management council reveals agreement on how it plans to run the metro

By Siyamtanda Capa -

Every month, 12 representatives of the various political parties governing Nelson Mandela Bay will meet to thrash out council programmes and policy and resolve any impasses that may arise.



This group, referred to as the political management council (PMC), will be chaired by the ANC’s regional secretary, and that is where political decisions that affect the city council will be taken...