'My wife didn't believe me': Ekurhuleni man bags R63m after almost losing Lotto ticket
After almost misplacing his ticket, a 38-year-old Ekurhuleni man who works at a gas company has come forward to claim his R63m Lotto winnings.
The man bought the ticket last Saturday afternoon, spending R100 using the quick-pick method. After initially nearly losing the ticket, he placed it in his cupboard for safekeeping.
“Since playing from 2013, I would normally use a combination of my own lucky numbers, whether it's family birth dates or my children’s ages,” said the winner.
His wife said: “Today is our day. It has finally come and we are unable to express our emotions because the news of winning is so surreal.”
The couple, from Alberton, met seven years ago on an online dating app. They said they were still trying to process the news of becoming overnight millionaires.
“We have lived with our extended family for many years until we decided to move out and rent a house in the same neighbourhood. Now we have an opportunity to buy our own home,” said the winner.
Describing his emotions the moment he suspected he may have won, he said he was overwhelmed with shock and excitement.
“On Sunday morning I was at home and my wife was at work. When the results came up I just couldn’t believe it. I phoned my wife. She didn’t believe that I had won — she just did not buy into my story.”
His wife said he has been playing for years and would always claim to have won when he hadn't. “So it was hard to believe him again when he told me over the phone,” she said.
The couple has since shared the news with some close family and friends.
The winner is still to decide whether he will continue with his day job, as holiday plans are on the horizon.
“I have also been given some financial advice and shown an extensive portfolio of investment opportunities which I will consider. In addition, I opted for trauma counselling and the counsellor could see that we are still in awe that we have won. It has not sunk in yet.”
Lottery operator Ithuba's CEO Charmaine Mabuza said they were now on the hunt for the R14m Lotto Plus 2 winner from the Wednesday night draw. The ticket was bought in Bridgton, Oudtshoorn, in the Western Cape.
