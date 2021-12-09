KwaNobuhle serial rape accused declared unfit to stand trial
An alleged serial rapist who terrorised the KwaNobuhle community over a two-year period has been declared unfit to stand trial after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia, with the high court ordering that he be admitted as a state patient.
Xolile Peter, 24, faces 15 charges, including seven of rape, two of kidnapping, four of attempted robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.