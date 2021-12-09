News

Gloves come off in MBDA, metro bosses’ feud

Agency’s Adam tears into Qaba, while economic development head vows to fight ‘baseless allegations’

By Siyamtanda Capa - 09 December 2021

Claims of financial misconduct, hostile outbursts and allegations of a manipulated business plan have surfaced as a long-running rift between the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) boss and municipal official in charge of economic development reaches new heights.

The agency’s chief executive, Ashraf Adam, tore into Bay economic development executive director Anele Qaba in a strongly worded letter to acting city manager Noxolo Nqwazi on November 29...

