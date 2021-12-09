Eastern Cape leads the way in unauthorised expenditure

The Eastern Cape departments of education and health have the largest unauthorised expenditure compared with any other organ of state.

While the health department is haemorrhaging money due to the ongoing problem of medico-legal claims, the education department has struggled to manage the purse because of salaries and the needs at public schools. .

On Wednesday, auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke tabled the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) report before parliament in which these outcomes were revealed.

The report is for the audit outcomes of national and provincial governments along with state-owned enterprises for the 2020/2021 financial year.

The report themed “accelerate improvement in accountability” reflected an incremental improvement in the national and provincial government audits, with an increase in the number of clean audits.

However, it also showed low levels of accountability among accounting officers and authorities.

A total of R3.2bn in unauthorised expenditure was racked up between the departments and SOEs for the financial year.

The Eastern Cape departments of education and health topped the list at R1.03bn and R1.02bn, respectively.

“When we talk about the financial health of departments, which is an area we talk on every year, we often reflect on unauthorised expenditure,” Maluleke said during a media briefing.

According to the AG, the reason for the large amount in unauthorised expenditure at the department of health was the unbudgeted medical claims that had to be settled.

In certain instances, outstanding claims amounted to more than the budgets for the next financial year.

“The key service delivery departments of health, education and public works have the poorest financial health of all and this affects their ability to deliver services to citizens.

“In total, these departments have incurred 90% of the unauthorised expenditure,” she said.

Eastern Cape provincial health spokesperson Yonela Dekeda said a specialised litigation unit was set up in the premier’s office to mitigate against the claims.

Medico-legal claims have bogged down the provincial health department for years, with Bhisho having forked out more than R3bn in claims over a six-year period.

Billions of rand are expected to be paid out in yet-to-be-processed claims.

Dekeda said there was a specialised legal unit, based in premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office, to help defend the mounting number of cases.

“The province has adopted a holistic medico-legal strategy which involves the office of the premier (OTP), health and provincial treasury.

“The strategy looks to deal with the clinical, administrative and legal interventions to reduce the payout of medico-legal claims.

“A specialised litigation unit is housed at the OTP to assist in the defence of the cases while the department of health is focused on strengthening the clinical platform to reduce future medico-legal cases.

“The provincial treasury is dealing with the investigations to understand what has happened and how it can be prevented while also looking at sustainable funding solutions,” Dekeda said.

Meanwhile, according to the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) report, at least 44% of the R500bn Covid-19 relief package towards health response and relief of social and economic distress had been spent by the end of March.

The report provided insights into how the government spent the budgeted relief package.

Detailing how the money was used, the AGSA report states:

R218.54bn of the R500bn package was spent by the end of the financial year, mostly on bringing financial relief to poor households and support for workers;

R49.3bn was spent on the R350 special relief of distress grant;

R55.8bn was used to support businesses and workers, with at least 13.9-million people benefiting from temporary employee/employer relief scheme claims;

R21.96bn was spent on providing healthcare support and treatment for those affected by Covid-19;

R29.59bn went towards supplying frontline workers with personal protective equipment and quarantine facilities, among other things;

At least R38.9bn of the budgeted R70bn was used towards providing tax relief, such as tax deferrals and the postponement of some payments to the SA Revenue Service;

R18bn of a budgeted R200bn went towards providing bank loans, guaranteed by the government, to eligible businesses; and

R4.8bn was given to municipalities through repurposing of grants and additional allocations to help protect communities and frontline workers against Covid-19 and manage its impact.

Maluleke said irregular expenditure by provincial and national departments in the 2020/2021 financial year amounted to R166bn incurred by 286 auditees.

This was an increase from R109.82bn in the 2019/2020 financial year.

“For the first time, what we are seeing is that much of the irregular expenditure is not linked to procurement,” she said.

HeraldLIVE