Crime stats show steep increase in GBV in Nelson Mandela Bay
MEC brands violence against women and children as ‘the second pandemic’
In just three months, 232 people were murdered in Nelson Mandela Bay and 225 were raped as violent crime increased across the province between July and September.
On Thursday, provincial police management released the quarterly crime statistics for the second quarter of the 2021/22 financial year, and while some crimes showed a significant decrease for year-on-year crime, violent crime remains a point of concern...
