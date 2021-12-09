Buckets of love packed for struggling Bay communities

Bucket loads of grocery essentials will be delivered to the less privileged in Nelson Mandela Bay in time for the Christmas holidays, thanks to Isuzu Motors SA and nonprofit organisation, Love Story.

Each of the 600 buckets will be filled with non-perishable items and treats.

The Likusasa Lomama Community Project is one of the beneficiaries.

Project manager Phumla Dyafta said the situation for many Bay residents was dire.

“We used to feed fewer than 100 people a day and it would mainly be women who queue for a meal, but now things have changed.

“We now plate food for more than 300 people a day,” Dyafta said.

“We have seen a rise in the number of men who come for a meal and people who have lost their jobs.

“These buckets will make a huge difference to these families over this period.”

Love Story funding co-ordinator Tracey Watson said faced with the many challenges, especially with the Covid-19 pandemic, the needs in Bay communities had changed, and many more people were faced with poverty and no hope of employment.

“We try partner with formal business so that we [can help] communities that need the intervention.

“Companies like Isuzu come on board and we are able to link them up with a community project that seeks to address some of the urgent societal issues such as hunger,” Watson said.

Isuzu’s Mandlakazi Sigcawu said: “Our intention is that each bucket brings blessings and hope to each family, especially during this holiday period when families are together.

“What may seem like a small gesture to some of us may make a huge impact to some of the homes that we are able to reach through this partnership.”

HeraldLIVE